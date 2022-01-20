People are bracing for the cold weather this weekend protecting their plants, pets, and pipes.

Those low temperatures could do some damage if the necessary precautions aren't taken.

Roads are also a concern over the next few days.

Blair Kovar owns Blair's Nursery and Gifts and says this is the time of year where she has to take a few extra steps to protect her plants.

"Yeah so definitely this time of the year when we do experience below normal temperatures we have to make sure that we are draining pipes and we are protecting those pipes," Kovar said.

Kovar says she also always makes sure to protect the plants that can't withstand those low temperatures.

She says it's common for homeowners to make this mistake during the winter.

"The biggest thing you do not want to do is do not put plastic or tarps on your plants," Kovar explained. "It will damage the plant. And you want to make sure that you are using an item like a freeze cloth, frost cloth to protect those plants."

But her plants aren't the only thing she's protecting in the winter.

Blair also has several animals that she has to make sure are safe.

"We always make sure that we always bring them in and we bring all their water, their food in, and even with our donkey Jack we make sure that he has plenty of hay," Kovar said.

With a cold night like Thursday night Blair says she's already bringing her pets in because she doesn't want to take any chances.

"That's what always worries me is that wind, but we normally, if it gets down even close to freezing we make sure," Kovar said. "Even our animals like our larger dog Millie even though she likes to be outside and she loves that cold weather we still make her come indoors."

Also make sure to leave your faucet slowly dripping overnight to prevent the pipes from bursting.