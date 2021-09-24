Mobile, Ala. (WALA)— The Gulf Coast Challenge weekend kicks off tonight at Cathedral Square with special live performances before the big game tomorrow, and this fall weather has people eager to be out and about.

“We’re going to have a good time tonight,” said one Mobile man. “Get out of bed and c’mon!”

There was a pep rally leading up to a performance from the Ying Yang Twins, and it’s all for the big game on Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Tuskegee Tigers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“I’m glad they brought this to the city,” said one Mobile woman. “Bring your family out, your kids out because it’s going to be a great night, and I’m ready to enjoy myself.”

People out of their chairs clapping along all night, and with fall weather blanketing the festivities, there was nothing to complain about.

“Oh, the weather is awesome,” said Bee Harris. “You don’t need a jacket. It’s very nice, so anybody who wants to come down, come down and enjoy the festivities.”

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.