MOBILE, Ala. --The coronavirus outbreak is forcing many people to change their way of life. And doctors are urging people to avoid mass gatherings, and that includes church services.
Though, churches like St. Pius X in Mobile are shifting to online services that are streamed on their website.
Father Johnny Savole remains positive people will get through this with faith.
He says, "Every time we've been something, we've gotten through it to the other side, not to say there weren't moments of problems and heartaches and trials but we've gotten through it and we've learned something great from it and we've grown from it."
If you've missed out on your regular church's service today, check with their website or social media page to see if they'll be streaming worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.