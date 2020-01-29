(WALA) -- An urgent nationwide search is underway for a Gulf Coast man accused of a sickening crime. Investigators believe he raped a young family member and then faked his death to avoid prosecution.
43-year-old Jacob Scott is now on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
“He is a predator,” said Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the U.S. Marshal Service. “He basically preyed upon that poor little girl and it's very important for us to get him off the streets before there’s any other victims that would come forward.”
Scott has been on the run since 2018. He was out on bond in a case where he was accused of raping and impregnating a young family member. He is also accused of faking his death by abandoning his dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach with a gun and a suicide note. His body was never found.
“We've had leads all over the country, several states that we've investigated, but we're still looking for him,” Stilwell said. “He is a big priority for us though.”
Authorities say Scott withdrew $45,000 before his disappearance. Officials say Scott is a military vet with outdoor survival training which would allow him to live off the grid.
“We think he fled the Gulf Coast because he lived here for a long time,” Stilwell said. “He worked at Chevron, he was in the military here along the coast. So, he had a lot of contacts, a lot of people around the community would know him if they saw him.”
There have been reported possible sightings of Scott in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, and Louisiana.
The U.S. marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.
