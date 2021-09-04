MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Car and truck enthusiasts have the opportunity to show off their rides this holiday weekend.
The Gulf Coast Motor Show rolled into the Port City. The two-day show at The Grounds features cars, bikes, and trucks... and a whole lot more.
Competitors have come from all over the Gulf Coast to compete in 150 categories.
"There's good food and great vehicles! These are some of our vehicles behind us. It's just a lot of fun," said Sean Randall.
The Gulf Coast Motor Show continues Sunday, September 5th at 10 a.m. at The Grounds (1035 Cody Road, Mobile).
