OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) - A Gulfport man was arrested in connection to a August 13, 2019 robbery.
On the date of the robbery, officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General which is located at 2426 Government Street. They say the suspect entered the establishment, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua Shelby on Monday, March 1. Shelby is charged with armed robbery. He's been held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.
