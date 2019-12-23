MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Gunfire inside the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall just two days before Christmas after a struggle with mall security and a suspected shoplifter.
According to Mobile Police, the suspect's gun discharged after it fell during the struggle.
With surveillance images and eyewitness video -- it did not take long to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Jermiah Johnson.
Johnson is accused of shoplifting at Dillard's.
Everett Denney was among many people in the mall finishing up his Christmas shopping when it all unfolded around 11 o'clock.
"Man it was kind of exciting... And then i heard the gunshot ... And it started to get real," said Denney.
He describes the chaotic moments before he started recording -- when the Mobile Police officer working security detail begins chasing the suspect from Dillard's.
"The officer catches up to him... And says get on the ground. The guy stops walking, turns around looks at him... Doesn't do anything. Cop is like get on the ground, put your hands behind your head, and at that point in time -- he took off running. So as he started running... Cop pulled trigger and tazed him, which it didn't do anything... Guy kept running. It did not phase him," recalled Denney.
After another confrontation with another person and the officer, Johnson is tazed again before the gun goes off. In the chaos, Johnson manages to get away. However, he is no stranger to Mobile Police having been arrested 10 times since times since 2010 including robbery, theft, and resisting arrest twice before.
If you know Johnson's whereabouts call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
Meanwhile, as he looks forward to the holiday, Denney knows it could have been worse.
"Thankful for that... A lot could have gone wrong. It could have been a whole lot worse than what it turned out to be," said Denney.
