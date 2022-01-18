MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Mobile will spend less than a year behind bars.

Lyndon Hunter was charged with murder in September 2019 for killing Johnathan Einhellig in a parking lot at Knollwood Apartments.

In October 2021, Hunter accepted a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter and have the murder charge dropped.

In January 2022, a judge sentenced Hunter to 12 years with 11 of those years suspended. That means he will only need to serve a year in Mobile County Metro Jail before he's released on probation. He was given credit for 30 days previously served and will be eligible for release before the end of the year.