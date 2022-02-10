The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated drugs and guns during a bust.
Investigators were tipped off that a deal was happening Wednesday night at a shooting range on Cody Road. Deputies said they saw Tuyen Nhut Huynh put a black bag into a vehicle with two other people. Once the vehicle left the range, investigators said they stopped the car and found five loaded pistols, a pound of marijuana, $4700 cash, and two packages of THC candy bars.
The sheriff's office said it searched Huynh's vehicle at the shooting range and found marijuana, baggies, and scales. Deputies said while they searched Huynh's car, Eric Lopez pulled up and they smelled marijuana on him. MCSO said they found a gun and marijuana during a search of his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.