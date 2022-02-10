The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated drugs and guns during a bust.

Investigators were tipped off that a deal was happening Wednesday night at a shooting range on Cody Road. Deputies said they saw Tuyen Nhut Huynh put a black bag into a vehicle with two other people. Once the vehicle left the range, investigators said they stopped the car and found five loaded pistols, a pound of marijuana, $4700 cash, and two packages of THC candy bars.

The sheriff's office said it searched Huynh's vehicle at the shooting range and found marijuana, baggies, and scales. Deputies said while they searched Huynh's car, Eric Lopez pulled up and they smelled marijuana on him. MCSO said they found a gun and marijuana during a search of his car.