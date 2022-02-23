MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said guns were thrown from a vehicle that led them on a high-speed chase on Tuesday.

According to investigators, it started around 10:15 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a car that was speeding on the Causeway. The driver took off and passengers threw three guns out of the car as they tried to get away, troopers said.

The chase ended in Mobile near the corner of Bizzell Avenue and Pecan Street. Troopers arrested the driver, but the three passengers were able to bail from the car and run away.

The driver is identified as Joshua Q. Johnson, 27, of Daphne.

Investigators were able to find two of the guns that were thrown out of the car. They are identified as a double-barrel Savage Arms 20-gauge shotgun and a Winchester 16-gauge shotgun. One of the cases has a set of initials on it of “WML.”

ALEA said the weapons were likely stolen and the owner is possibly unaware. People are called to call the Mobile Highway Patrol Post at 251-660-2300 with any additional information.