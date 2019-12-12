MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- An alert for people who have cameras at their homes, specifically Ring cameras. There are reports that some cameras are being hacked.
“I can see you in bed,” one hacker said to a woman in Georgia. Another hacker told a little girl in Mississippi he was Santa Claus.
While hackers are the source, Ring said it is not their fault. In a statement they wrote, "Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. We have investigated ... and can confirm it is in no way related to a breach or compromise of ring’s security."
Marietta Vaughn lives in Mobile and has a terminally ill son. She already owns a camera but was looking to shell out some cash for more because of her son.
“It kind of just scared me whenever they said it got hacked and the guy was talking on there to the little girl,” she said. “I'm still trying to debate on what to do.”
With the recent hacks, Ring provided several recommendations. “Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often reuse credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.”
Technology is giving creepers one more way into your life, something police cyber units are closely watching.
“Virtually entering into a premise that you do not have a legal right to be in would be an offense of some sort if somebody took effort to protect themselves from it, so there's different charges,” said Commander Kevin Levy with MPD’s Cyber Division.
Ring said that it has removed bad actors from all affected accounts.
They are also urging people to follow their recommendations.
