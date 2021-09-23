MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As of this week half of Carnival Cruise Line's U.S. fleet is sailing again. Two more ships getting back out on the water this week.

This weekend -- Carnival's Dream took off from Galveston and the Glory -- the first to resume sailings out of the Port of New Orleans.

With these two ships coming online -- it marks half of Carnival's fleet back in operation -- a total of 11 ships sailing from 7 U.S. home ports. In addition to Galveston and New Orleans, it also includes Miami, Seattle, Port Canaveral, and Long Beach.

The rest of carnival's luxury cruise liners -- patiently waiting in the wings -- including Mobile's Sensation, which is replacing the Fantasy. The first return passenger trip out of Mobile was scheduled for next month, but was pushed back to January 2022.