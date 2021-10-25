Mobile, ALA. (WALA)-- Many in Mobile are gearing up for Halloween, and with less than a week left, swarms of people are flocking to Halloween stores to get their costumes.

Many people headed into Spirit Halloween in hopes of finding the perfect costume, but some said options are few and far between.

"In some places it was empty,” said Farrah Brown. “Last year, there was obviously way more to pick from, but this year, it seems like there are more empty shelves."

Others agree. Everything seems to be flying off the shelves.

"A lot of stuff was gone because I was thinking I want to come after Halloween and get stuff, but they're really selling out, so they've had a lot of people here,” said another Mobile woman.

Tommy Judd is the District Sales Manager of Spirit Halloween, and he said when it's the week of, shoppers should expect to have less options to choose from.

This year, Judd is seeing the most people in years gearing up for Halloween.

"Oh, it's been incredible,” said Judd. “You can tell with the pandemic many people really want to get back into a normalized tradition."

According to the National Retail Federation, people will likely spend $3.3 billion this season on costumes, which is the most since 2017, but some parents are deciding not to venture out and trick or treat.

Farrah Brown said while she's not concerned about COVID, she's choosing something different for her family this year.

"We're actually going to go to fall festivals,” said Brown. “The churches are putting them on, so it seems like that's becoming a more popular thing."

Also, according to the NFR, on average, shoppers are expected to spend more than $100 at checkout for their Halloween items.