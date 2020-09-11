MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The soaring 25,000 seat Hancock Whitney Stadium is a sign of progress for the South Alabama Jaguars.
The 11-year-old team will be staying on campus on Saturday to play a football game for the first time.
“We’re very excited and can’t wait to get out there and play,” said Head Football Coach Steve Campbell.
It was 2009 when the South Alabama Jaguars made their debut. In the 10 seasons since the team has worked to make a name for themselves in the Sun Belt Conference. From the start, the Jags called Ladd-Peebles Stadium home.
In July 2015, USA announced it was exploring the possibility of football on campus.
“It literally has been a 5 to a 6-year process and to get to the point where you’re ready to go that’s something to be very proud of,” said Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.
It was three years later on June 1st, 2018 when the university officially approved the project.
It the day the stadium went from a dream to a plan.
Campbell was excited about the prospect of an on-campus stadium just a day before it was be approved by the university.
“I know we are heading in the right direction for that to become a reality and really that's the last piece of the puzzle as far as facility wise to make us second to nobody in the country," he said.
In the two years since, the site was transformed from intermural fields to a 25,000 seat on-campus football stadium with a price tag of roughly $75 million.
“This stadium was built with hospitality, social mingling in mind and it’s unfortunate that we’re trapped in the biggest anti-social time of our lives,” Erdmann said.
With just hours to kick off the only question for South fans: Are you ready for some football on campus?
