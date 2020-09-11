MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The countdown to kickoff is down to the last 24 hours as the South Alabama Jaguars get ready to play in their new stadium for the first time.
“A dream that we’ve had for so long is finally here and just looking out the window and everyday seeing it is just hard to wrap my brain around,” said Deputy Athletic Director Daniel McCarthy.
Hancock Whitney Stadium was built for 25,000 fans, but because of COVID it will only have about 6,000 on Saturday.
McCarthy says to keep fans safe masks will be mandatory and social distancing required.
“The most important thing I think is folks if you’re not feeling well don’t come,” McCarthy said. “We want you here, but if you’re not feeling well don’t come to the game. There’s plenty of ways to consume the game online or on TV.”
Just minutes from the new stadium are the USA dorms. Students there say they are excited.
“The opportunity to be able to go to something so nice and it be so convenient I think it is a great opportunity over students from the previous years,” said Cade Hillman, a freshman.
“It just makes it kind of nice that it’s right there,” said Kayla Beitzel, a freshman. “Like everyone can get hype.”
COVID capacity restrictions limited the number of students who could get tickets. The university says priority was given to upper classman.
“I want to go to as many games as possible so I am kind of bummed out that they’re only letting so many people in,” said Walter Sinclair, a freshman.
With the clock ticking down to kickoff, the folks in charge say it is time to debut the stadium.
“This is a great day for the University of South Alabama,” McCarthy said. “I hope that folks can make it into the building at some point just to see it.”
Kickoff against Tulane is set for 6:30 on Saturday.
