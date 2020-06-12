MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A piece of Mobile sports history is getting ready to re-open after being shut during COVID-19.
Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum will re-open to the public next Wednesday at 9 am.
During the time the museum was closed, officials with Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group, which manages the house and Hank Aaron Stadium, say they have made improvements to the building and updated exhibits.
John Hilliard with Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group said, "We've replenished it with artifacts from all over the country, depicting Hank playing, early playing days in the minor leagues, and the Milwaukee Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, family section, 715th home run with the Atlanta Braves, family section."
Mobile Sports and Entertainment group say the re-opening will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet.
Officials with the group also say they've been making improvements to Hank Aaron Stadium.
They are replacing outfield walls in the stadium with new wood and paint.
The group has also been showing drive-in movies.
This is the last weekend for movies, and baseball is slated to return next weekend.
Hilliard said, "It's going to be a youth tournament from, you'll have teams here from Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, mostly 16 to 18 year olds."
There are other activities planned for the future.
They include the Bernie Carbo Fantasy BaseBall Camp held by the former major league baseball player July 17th through 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.