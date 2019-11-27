MOBILE, AL (WALA) -- Mobile City Councilman John Williams has announced an ad hoc committee will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to discuss the future of Hank Aaron Stadium.
At the meeting, the various entities with formal proposals each will be provided five minutes to outline their plans, according to a news release announcing the meeting.
In addition to Williams, City Council members Bess Rich and Fred Richardson serve on the committee.
The meeting will be held in the Council Conference Room on the ninth floor of the South Tower in Mobile Government Plaza.
