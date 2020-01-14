It's a happy day in Happy Hills. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announcing official plans to tear down the Josephine Allens homes property.
The property which was built 55 years ago and has been vacant since 2011, had been an eye sore for Happy Hills residents for nearly a decade.
Mayor Stimpson said the demolition will happen in 2 phases. Phase 1 will include 29 units which is almost 100,000 square feet. Stimpson said it will be torn down by March 1st.
The contract was awarded for about $475,000. Hughes plumbing won 9 contracts and AAA won 3, according to Stimpson.
Phase 2 of the tear down will include 26 units. Stimpson said the bidding will start on April 1st and it should be completed by June 1st.
Following the tear down, Stimpson said the land will be grated and seeded so that grass will grow in the area.
In recent years, residents complained off trash being dumped, homeless people living in the abandoned apartment units, and no lights through the area. A nuisance for residents in the area.
"Let me be clear. No citizen. No citizen in our community should have had to live with this day in and day out for the number of years that you all have had to live with it. Nobody should have and i'm proud that we're finally able, working together to do something about it," Councilman Levon Manzie said.
Plans for the property are unclear moving forward. Mobile County Housing Board still owns the property.
Executive Director Michael Pierce said the Board of Directors is currently "working together to develop a comprehensive plan to develop" the Josephine Allen homes property and the other vacated properties around the city they own.
