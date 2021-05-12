Hazmat called after fuel truck crashes and leaks on Government Blvd

MOBILE, Ala. --Police have responded to a wreck involving a van and a fuel truck on Government Blvd. near I-65.
Due to the wreck, fuel has leaked out of the truck.
According to Mobile Police, Hazmat has been called and is responding to minor injuries.
This is a developing story.
