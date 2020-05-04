MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue department, the City of Mobile was collecting trash this morning at a location on Park Terrace.
The crew picked up a bag that was leaking an unknown substance and then smoke started rising from it. The crew called 911 and then based on the information given, called HAZMAT.
Once on the scene, the HAZMAT crew suited up and surveyed the bags. It appeared to have several different types of chemicals that were thrown away together that then reacted to each other.
There are no injuries and no existing fumes.
