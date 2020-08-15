MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, at 1:40 PM on Saturday, August 15, a call came in for a commercial building fire at 7450 Howells Ferry Road.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw that a large industrial propane tank had exploded.
The explosion caught a nearby shed on fire as well.
A HAZMAT team was also called to the scene to clean up any oil that was spilled.
