MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dozens of people packed the tent village just outside Hancock Whitney stadium. The event featured performances from some local high school bands as well as performances from the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities as well as their youth groups. Those who were there say this was a perfect way to celebrate HBCU culture.

“Just to come out with the comradery just with the different HBCUs coming together and then also you see my organization just seeing us come together for the same reason, same accord," said TaVonnica Cornner.

The HBCU Village also featured a career fair and representatives from different HBCUs across the area. If you missed out today, you'll have another chance to check it out at next week's Senior Bowl.