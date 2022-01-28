MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Along with the HBCU combine the Senior Bowl is hosting the first-ever HBCU Village at the University of South Alabama.

“We would have been remiss to just go through and have these guys interview and run 40-yard dashes and have them leave Mobile," said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. "If that’s all we were doing then I didn’t think that was enough.”

The village will have a career fair as well as recruiters from different HBCUs including Bishop State Community.

“Having an opportunity to be a part of the HBCU village, being a part of our community, being able to reach out to students who may choose to come to Bishop State, and giving them other options of quality affordable education, we’re all for it,” said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Courtney Steele.

Local high school bands and HBCU drumlines will be playing as well while different greek organizations and their youth groups like the Mobile Lamplighters will perform step shows.

“They were pretty excited. They were ready," said Kendrick Wooten. "They were actually contacting us and saying mentors when can we get together and practice some of our movements.”

Kendrick Wooten is the coordinator for the Mobile Lamplighters who are made up of local high school students. He hopes that performing at the HBCU Village will give the students a chance to think about the future.

“We have a lot of young guys, a lot of freshmen that haven’t been exposed to college, HBCUs, PWIs, anything like that. So I hope they come back with questions," added Wooten.

The HBCU Village will have something for everyone, but the common theme of the village is the community coming together to celebrate HBCU culture.

The HBCU Village starts at 10:00 tomorrow morning and will last until 4:00.