BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA)-- Investigators have named four men accused of planning and carrying out a violent attack captured on video more than a week ago at the Bayou La Batre City Docks.

One of them is Wayne Eric Collier, Sr., the athletic director and head football coach at Theodore High School.

“And you’re talking about a high school head football coach, athletic director who is supposed to be a role model for our kids, who are teaching our kids today that thinks it’s ok to do this,” said Shannon McClure, one of the victims' stepmother.

Collier, his son, Wayne Eric Collier, Jr. and two other men, Shawn Jerome Collier and Hayden Aaron Collier are facing misdemeanor 3rd degree assault charges.

They’re accused of dragging three young men, ages 20 and 21, off their boat, allegedly punching and kicking them while holding them under water.

“His head was nothing but bruises and shoe imprints on his head. We had one kid that had 10 stitches. And we had one kid that has a shattered nose and has to have surgery.”

The brawl was allegedly fueled by another altercation two hours earlier on Dauphin Island, involving the alleged victims and the coach’s son, according to one of the alleged victim’s stepmother.

Police say while the victims were still on Dauphin Island, they started getting multiple threatening messages from at least one of the suspects.

“They were calling my stepson, threatening him. You know, taking pictures of his truck and trailer at the boat launch. Told him one of the texts saying, ‘We’re sitting here waiting on ya.’”

The alleged victims told police that they feared for their lives during the attack.

“He goes,'I did not have the strength to do it again.' And so he said, 'I already called out to God and said this is it. Please forgive me for my sin.'"

Our cameras were rolling as Shawn Collier walked out of the Bayou La Batre Police Department, moments after turning himself in and quickly bonding out Tuesday afternoon.

Despite being named as one of the primary aggressors in the attack, the coach’s attorney, Dennis Knizley, tells FOX10 News Eric Collier is innocent.

“He's been a coach for over 30 years. He has been a role model for many many players. He's won awards for the integrity he’s shown as a coach and I think his reputation will certainly be a part of this litigation, if you will. And he has not done anything wrong in this case,” said Knizley.

We have confirmed with the family that one of the victims in the Bayou La Batre attack is facing an assault charge on Dauphin Island for the initial altercation there.

At this point it is not clear when the head coach or the other two suspects will be turning themselves in.