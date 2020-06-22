A Mobile City Councilman received a hand written letter in the mail that he’s calling hate mail.
The letter was delivered to Councilman Fred Richardson's office in Government Plaza last week.
Richardson believes the letter is a threat not only to him but also to the black community.
“Well I think he’s trying to do is put fear in the heart of Fred Richardson,” said Richardson. “Ain’t no way! I have absolutely no fear of him or any other human being.”
The Councilman said the disturbing letter is a threat.
“Well the gist of the letter was that the white race were fed up. That they had enough from members of the black race and they were going to do something about it. They prepared me to get ready because the white race had had enough,” he explained.
Richardson posted part of the letter on his Facebook page. The letter is handwritten and had a confederate sticker at the top of it.
The author of the letter tells Richardson to get a book and have someone read and explain it.
The writer said in part "the white race is fed up and it's going to be open season on negroes, anarchists, and leftists politicians," it read. "Wanting to tear down this country."
“Yeah I think this man was dead serious. I believe this man in his heart is dead serious because he thinks that it is his responsibility to make sure people of African decent are not as much as everybody else," Richardson added.
While he takes this threat seriously, he said he isn't afraid and plans out to the FBI on it.
“Seems like to me it’s a terrorist threat period he ain’t just after me. He is after everybody that’s black. that’s terrorist,” he explained.
FOX 10 News reached out to the FBI, it would neither confirm nor deny whether it is actively investigating this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.