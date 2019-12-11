A disturbance call to Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies Tuesday night turned deadly.
Deputies said a man armed with a pistol was acting erratically and threatening to kill himself and deputies.
Investigators identified that man as 66-year-old Terrance White.
"The resident next door asked if they can call an ambulance and the decedent responded, I'll kill the ambulance driver if they show up," Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said.
Sheriff Cochran said 3 MCSO deputies responded. After searching the home, they found White in the backyard.
"They could see him about 45 yards away. They took cover and he began shining a very bright light at individual officers while holding a gun to his head. They tried to convince him to put the gun down and then he started advancing on them and continuing to shine the light so at one point they shined the light, he raised a gun and he fired a shot at the deputies. At this time the deputies returned fire striking him a number of times resulting in his death," Cochran said.
According to deputies, this wasn't the first time White threatened the lives of officers. Sheriff Cochran said White's wife tried to call police on him before but he said he'd kill the first officer to arrive if she did.
Cochran is calling last night's deputy-involved shooting, "suicide by cop."
"When someone literally antagonizes or threatens to use deadly force against a police officer knowing that the police officer will probably respond with deadly force and kill them," Cochran said, defining "suicide by cop."
Cochran added he believes that White didn't wanted to be killed by police.
"I think he just used police as a way to die," the Sheriff said.
Meantime, neighbors were stunned by this happening so close to them.
"It's pretty shocking because it doesn't happen out here at all, since we've been here," said Timothy Wright.
"I don't say that I know those people across the street but knowing that someone died there, it's very disturbing to hear that," added James Hall.
MCSO said the 3 deputies are on administrative leave, which is standard in cases like this.
MCSO will release the deputies names in the coming days.
