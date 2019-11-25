News of Sheriff 'Big John' Williams' killing spread across the state, then the country quickly Saturday night.
The painful and shocking news hit home for local sheriffs. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, who both knew Sheriff Williams said their hearts broke when they heard about it.
"So senseless, so unnecessary from what we know from the preliminary investigation," said Sheriff Mack.
Mack said "Big John" made his mark in the law enforcement community in Alabama and leaves a great legacy. He was known as a gentle giant.
"He had been nicknamed 'Big John' because he's over 6 foot 5 and a towering figure. But over the years he also became known as Big John for his heart, for his passion. Even though he was a towering man with a very baritone, deep voice, John was never a one to get into a big argument. He was a mediator," said Mack.
Sheriff Cochran said he's spent a lot of time with Big John over these past few years and got to know him quite well.
"It was a tragic shock when I first got the news just awful. Big John as we know him was just a vivacious like-able guy. Very good gentlemen and a leader in this community," Cochran said.
Sheriff Williams is the 6th law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty this year, he's the 5th to die by gun fire.
In light of the tragedy, Mack said you can't help but turn your eyes to home, remembering those who we lost this year.
"The same day that Big John got killed was the anniversary of Deputy Scott Ward's death here in Baldwin County, the same day," he said. "You do tend to reflect on all those for instance Officer Billa and Officer Tuder."
Sheriff Williams was the Sergeant at Arms for the Alabama Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Mack said Williams was in line to be promoted to President of the association within the next few years.
