MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A baby and a Mobile woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night just outside of the Mobile city limits, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said a 2015 Lexus sedan driven by a 16-year-old collided head-on with a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Floridalia Giron Godinez, 30, of Mobile.

Godinez was pronounced deceased at the scene along with a 1-year-old child who had been a passenger in the Lexus driven by the teen, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:49 p.m. on Mobile County 70, about one mile north of the Mobile city limits.

ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.