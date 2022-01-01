MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A baby and a Mobile woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night just outside of the Mobile city limits, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers said a 2015 Lexus sedan driven by a 16-year-old collided head-on with a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Floridalia Giron Godinez, 30, of Mobile.
Godinez was pronounced deceased at the scene along with a 1-year-old child who had been a passenger in the Lexus driven by the teen, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 11:49 p.m. on Mobile County 70, about one mile north of the Mobile city limits.
ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.
