MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant continues to sweep the nation.

According to the Mobile County Health Department, COVID cases have tripled in the past week, with 300 people diagnosed on Monday and 37 hospitalized.

"Immediately following the Christmas holiday, people just came out in droves to get tested. And our location, the Mobile County Health Department walk-in testing location, they tested more than 650 people just yesterday, and around 20% of those people were positive. And we also heard the same story from urgent care facilities and testing facilities all over the county," said Dr. Rendi Murphree.

With so many people testing positive, Dr. Murphree said it could have the potential of creating staffing shortages at businesses, schools, churches, hospitals, and other medical facilities.