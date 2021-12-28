MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant continues to sweep the nation.
According to the Mobile County Health Department, COVID cases have tripled in the past week, with 300 people diagnosed on Monday and 37 hospitalized.
"Immediately following the Christmas holiday, people just came out in droves to get tested. And our location, the Mobile County Health Department walk-in testing location, they tested more than 650 people just yesterday, and around 20% of those people were positive. And we also heard the same story from urgent care facilities and testing facilities all over the county," said Dr. Rendi Murphree.
With so many people testing positive, Dr. Murphree said it could have the potential of creating staffing shortages at businesses, schools, churches, hospitals, and other medical facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.