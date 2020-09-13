MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said sewage overflows are likely with Tropical Storm Sally expected to bring heavy rain to our area.
The department is asking people to take caution if they plan on using waters where the sewage may end up.
“The Mobile County Health Department urges citizens to use caution when using these affected areas for swimming or recreational activities,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer of Mobile County.
Local streams, creeks, rivers and eventually bay waters may be contaminated after the storm. The waters may contain fecal matter or other contaminates from a variety of sources. The health department said systems in Mobile County overflow because of power outages and inundation of the sanitary sewers by overwhelming volumes of storm water.
The department wrote, "Skin contact with floodwaters does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk, there is some risk of disease from eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater. If an individual has open cuts or sores that will be exposed to flood water, keep them as clean as possible by washing well with soap to control infection. Whether there is a flood or not, anyone who gets a wound and has not had a tetanus shot within the past 10 years should get one. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek immediate medical attention. Also, any seafood caught from these waters should be thoroughly cooked prior to consumption. After handling seafood, thoroughly wash hands with soap and water."
