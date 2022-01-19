MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said it has run out of COVID-19 testing kits at its Festival Centre site.
The department does not know when more testing kits will be available.
There are 18 testing sites available in Mobile County and people can request home testing kits through covidtests.gov.
A list of testing sites is available at: https://dph1.adph.state.al.us/covid-19
The COVID-19 vaccine is still available at the Festival Centre. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
