The unemployment rate across the country hit it's highest rate since the great depression. Currently the unemployment percentage is at 14.7%.
Alabama is not immune from this. Governor Kay Ivey said Friday just 2 months ago the state was at its lowest unemployment rate in history. This is all thanks to COVID-19.
“People are frustrated. I understand. I care about you. We hear your voices. We know you’re frustrated,” said Governor Ivey.
Today, she said there are more than 400 thousand people unemployed in Alabama. As a result fo the virus, the governor enacted a "Stay at Home" order, closing down many businesses and jobs, also causing layoffs.
Ivey called the numbers are heartbreaking. The Governor said more people have filed for unemployment in the past 6 weeks, than in the last 2 years combined.
“Y’all these are innocent people who’ve lost their jobs and many of them are folks who are accepting Government help for the first time in their lives,” she said.
One of those people is Unik Nelson.
“I’ve been laid off since March 17th,” said Nelson. “Both jobs laid me off. One job laid me off like three days before the other one."
Nelson who works in the service industry said her time away has not only been financially debilitating, but also emotionally draining.
“It’s not easy for someone that’s used to moving around and working, staying busy. It kind of gets to you at times. You be a little depressed,” she explained.
When Nelson was laid off in March, she didn't file for unemployment right away.
She said her job was bringing some workers who were laid off back and she wasn't sure if she'd get that call. The call never came. 2 weeks later, which was around the beginning of April she filed for unemployment.
The process to get unemployment was another battle she had to fight.
“It was a headache,” she said.
After being denied twice and having to go through the application process several times, she said she finally got her first unemployment check last week.
“Just before I received it last week, I got a letter in the mail, the day before saying I was denied. Then my card came the next day,” Nelson explained.
Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday some businesses that require close contact, will be able to re-open on Monday. That includes restaurants, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops.
Nelson wants to return to work as soon as possible but only with proper precautions.
“Still gotta be careful. Not trying to rush it but I’ll just be glad when it’s safe to go back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.