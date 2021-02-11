MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A hearing expected to include a plea bargain in a decades-old cold case ended abruptly Thursday without a plea.

Family members of the victim had told FOX10 News that prosecutors informed them they had reached a plea agreement with defendant Alvin Ray Allen that would result in a sentence of time served.

But there was no deal on Thursday. Instead, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks set the case for a status hearing in July. He held up a placard showing his packed trial calendar through the summer and told the lawyers it would be difficult to get the case tried any time soon.

“This is all related to COVID,” he said. “This s all COVID-related. This is all about trying to get jurors safely in and out of the courthouse.”

The Mobile County court system has either been shut down or operating at a greatly reduced capacity for most of the past year because of the pandemic.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defense delinked to comment on the facts of the case, citing a “gag” order by the judge. But Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich expressed frustration over how backlogged cases have been stacking up month after month.

“It’ll be probably 2022 before this case will be tried,” she said. “We have a status set in July. So this is because the COVID we don't have trial dates in the fall yet.”

Defense attorney Dennis Knizley noted that incarcerated defendants typically move to the front of the line. Allen, meanwhile, has been out on bail since shortly after his arrest in 2019.

“There’s many defendants in custody that are, of course, waiting to have a case set for trial, and they’ve been there quite some time, and they’re probably gonna take priority over people that on release,” he said.

The case stretches back to Sept. 11, 1980, when the body of 19-year-old Sandra Williams turned up miles away from her apartment on Azalea Road. Investigators determined she had been raped and stabbed.

Prosecutors previously have said that Allen was an early suspect. But investigators never had enough evidence for an arrest, and the years went by without a resolution, as dust gathered on the case files. Then law enforcement authorities got a break in 2019 from DNA evidence. Police apprehended Allen on Cheshire Drive after a standoff.

Allen was the last defendant tried last year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the courthouse. That trial ended in March with a hung jury.

The victim’s family members have been steadfast in their desire to try Allen again. Raised voices could be heard from the courthouse hallway as Rich met with the family behind closed doors.

But the relatives emerged satisfied that the case appears on track for another trial.

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on the court schedule in Mobile, a constant source of frustration for Rich. She told FOX10 News that her office has 10,000 pending cases.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can with what we have to work with,” she said. “Right now, we’ll have the opportunity if we start back trials in March to get through 24 trials through the summer.”

That places prosecutors at a disadvantage, Rich said, because defense lawyers – especially those with client who are not in jail – have less inventive to deal.

“They’re not willing to resole any cases at this point due to the fact that they know that they don’t have to,” she said.