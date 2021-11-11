MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Heart of Mary Catholic School in downtown Mobile held a Veterans Day celebration of its own.
Principal Jakirra Johnson and Mrs. Margaret Hightower invited FOX10’s own Byron Day to take part and talk with the students about what our veterans mean to us and why we should honor them all year long.
Lt. Trey Lovisone and Lt. Michael Manning from Fort Stewart in Georgia who also spoke to the children.
