PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a heavy police presence at midmorning Friday at a convenience store in the 700 block of Dunlap Circle in Prichard.
Nothing is confirmed with police as yet, but a civilian on the scene, at the Two Dragons convenience store, tells FOX10 News one person was shot.
FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities and will will bring you more information.
