UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department provides the following account of this incident:

05/19/2021 at 0039 hours, officers responded to 1900 block of Canal Street for a report of a possible Robbery. Upon arrival discovered an unknown subject took the victims vehicle after pointing a gun at the victim. An officer located the vehicle in the area of the Walmart at 2570 Government Blvd and searched the area for the suspects. If anyone has information about the incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a heavy police presence this morning in the 2700 block of Government Boulevard, where an apparent police chase seems to have ended and a manhunt to have begun.

This is near a Neighborhood Walmart store.

This all started shortly after 1 o'clock this morning.

FOX10 News believes this may have been the result of a police chase that ended with possibly up to three suspects bailing out of a vehicle.

We are still trying to confirm all these details with police.