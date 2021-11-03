MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are continuing to ask questions about a heavy police presence overnight near a bowling alley in Mobile.

The scene was quite active around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX10 News observed several police units swarming a parking lot along the 4100 block of Government Boulevard near Azalea Road. When our crews arrived, they saw several officers with flashlights, possibly searching the blocked-off area for clues.

We are working to confirm reports that this may have been a shooting.