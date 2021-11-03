MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are continuing to ask questions about a heavy police presence overnight near a bowling alley in Mobile.
The scene was quite active around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FOX10 News observed several police units swarming a parking lot along the 4100 block of Government Boulevard near Azalea Road. When our crews arrived, they saw several officers with flashlights, possibly searching the blocked-off area for clues.
We are working to confirm reports that this may have been a shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.