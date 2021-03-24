MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you have to be out on the roads this Wednesday morning, be careful. The rain could cause some problems during your commute.

It has been raining for several hours, and that means the roads are wet.

Accidents were popping up all over after severe flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were stuck inside their cars for more than an hour after a crash on the Interstate 10 Bayway Tuesday, and a jack-knifed 18-wheeler on I-65 also created havoc. Troubles were experienced also on surface streets.

Those accidents have been cleared, but the need for caution on the roads today continues as wet weather goes on.

Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, as we are expecting more rain over the next several days.

And, with all that rain, you can bet there is a lot of standing water around.

In Mobile on Tuesday, Government Street in certain areas had water covering a portion of a lane. One area of Dauphin Street downtown was under about two inches of water.

In Midtown Mobile, normally the site of major flooding issues, residents and motorists were only seeing minor issues so far. We're told the city has spent millions addressing drainage problems there.

Officials say they have upgraded drainage, and crews have worked hard to make sure debris doesn’t cover drains.

Some people in Midtown say they have seen an improvement, while others tells us there is still a major problem there.

Rescue crews say they are ready to jump into action if anyone gets trapped in high water.

Across the bay in Baldwin County, with a flash flood watch in effect through Friday, Daphne's Search and Rescue crews, for example, are on standby. As rain pounds the Gulf Coast, they are ready to move at a moment's notice.

Daphne Search and Rescue Captain Joshua Gibbs showed us some of the equipment they have at the ready. As they monitor waterlogged conditions, they know things can turn problematic, very quickly.

“The area of the bottom of this outboard where it’s all roughed up is actually from Hurricane Zeta,” Gibbs told FOX10 News while showing a vessel that can be used for rescue operations if needed. “This boat has been down the asphalt lanes of the Causeway.”