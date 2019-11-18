MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Did you know one in six people here on the Gulf Coast is food insecure?
That means they regularly don't know where their next meal will come from.
And, of that one in six, one in four is a child.
But, you can help change that. Feeding the Gulf Coast has programs set up -- both for those wanting to help and for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.