MOBILE, Ala. --With many students leaving for college again, Founder Emily Pardy works with moms and dads to help them navigate life as empty nesters for the first time as they send off students to in-person classes.
The therapist specializes in supporting couples and individuals through the milestones of menopause, retirement, and grandparenting.
Emily Pardy sat down with FOX10's Lenise Ligon to talk about how empty nesters can better cope after their children leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.