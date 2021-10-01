MOBILE, Ala. --With many students leaving for college again, Founder Emily Pardy works with moms and dads to help them navigate life as empty nesters for the first time as they send off students to in-person classes.

The therapist specializes in supporting couples and individuals through the milestones of menopause, retirement, and grandparenting.

Emily Pardy sat down with FOX10's Lenise Ligon to talk about how empty nesters can better cope after their children leave.