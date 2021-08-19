MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- After What felt like the longest off season of all time, we finally had some Friday night lights. Or this case Thursday night lights.

And the fans were just as pumped up as were.

Hard hits and even harder runs Thursday at Ladd stadium as the Williamson Lions took on the Leflore Rattlers.

Both teams coming into game looking to take control week 1. And fans on both sides couldn't wait to take it all in.

"I love it. I love supporting my high school. I would do anything for my high school. I just love to be out here supporting the kids," said Lion’s fan LaCedrick Crusoe.

"I'm excited. I'm always rooting for my Rattlers and we're just out here letting them know that we support them," said Rattler’s fan Jonathan Horner.

And it took the Lions just three plays to get into the endzone. That was a common theme as they took at 20 to nothing lead into the 2nd quarter.

And the roar of the crowd was common as well. This, after last year's season was impacted by COVID.

"Dealing with COVID from last year, I'm excited for the players who are dealing with the adversity. I'm just glad for them to be out there. First game, I'm really pumped," Crusoe said.

"As educators, we like to show support for students and let them know that we support you and that we're rooting for you," Horner said.

Williamson started the season strong with a 58-0 win over Leflore.

We were also there as Spanish Fort took on Fairhope in a rematch of last year's season opener. Both teams looking to make the playoffs once again. Spanish Fort would hold on to win 21 to 10.

We'll have full highlights from all of the games during the premiere of First and Ten Friday night.