MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase on Airport Boulevard crossed state lines on Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 3:15 when a Mobile Police officer spotted a black Mustang that was reported stolen in Baldwin County. The driver took off heading west and crossed into Mississippi.

The driver then turned around and headed back into Alabama where officers were able to use spike strips to flatten the car's tires.

The driver was taken into custody. She is identified as 34-year-old Cherie Summers. She's charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, and receiving stolen property.