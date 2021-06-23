MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase on Airport Boulevard crossed state lines on Wednesday afternoon.
It started around 3:15 when a Mobile Police officer spotted a black Mustang that was reported stolen in Baldwin County. The driver took off heading west and crossed into Mississippi.
The driver then turned around and headed back into Alabama where officers were able to use spike strips to flatten the car's tires.
The driver was taken into custody. She is identified as 34-year-old Cherie Summers. She's charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.