UPDATE: According to law enforcement sources, the driver is considered to be a murder suspect out of Scott County, Mississippi.
The suspect is wanted for a deadly shooting that happened yesterday.
Also, law enforcement sources state that there was a female passenger inside the vehicle who was kidnapped by the suspect.
MOBILE, Ala. --A police chase ensued around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.
The chase came from Mississippi on I-10 and then the suspect exited onto Water street and went north on I-165 before going south on I-65.
Multiple LE agencies were involved, including MPD, MCSO, Harrison County, Jackson County, and U.S. Marshals.
The pursuit ended on I- 65 near Government Blvd. after spikes were deployed near Airport Blvd., which flattened a tire.
The speeds reached were in excess of 100 mph.
A suspect was taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
