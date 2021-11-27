MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Move aside Black Friday, today is Small Business Saturday! Many folks were out and about in Downtown Mobile holiday shopping.

With Black Friday designated for big-box retail and online stores, Small Business Saturday gave small businesses the same opportunity of recognition and support.

"Black Friday kind of feels like the day for the big businesses," said Kathy Summers, owner of Pet Wants Mobile Bay.

She and her husband started their business in late May and said Small Business Saturday gives them the encouragement they need.

"It's just great to have a special day for small businesses to be recognized, and to give people the opportunity and the boost and encouragement to come out and shop with us."

The City of Mobile hosted a Small Business Saturday outdoor market. Summers said being out in the community is how they find their customers.

"Doing small business markets like this, whether it's farmers markets or things like this, we're very fortunate that the City of Mobile and other communities we work within allows us the opportunity to do this."

Urban Emporium in Downtown Mobile had a lot of foot traffic on Saturday. The store was filled with merchandise from 33 small businesses to shop from.

"We found far more than we expected to find, we came down for one thing, so here we are going out with six or seven," said Meredith Hillerary

Meredith and Susanna Hilleary were visiting from Nashville and said they love supporting small businesses and believe in their products.

"The Urban Emporium has a lot of homemade items by various artisans and vendors from town, including neighbors who have lines, specialty lines, and I'm glad to be able to come down and purchase for the holidays," said Meredith Hillerary.

Small businesses in Mobile hope the community will continue to help them thrive well beyond Small Business Saturday.