TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) -- Many families were getting into the holiday spirit at this year's Christmas parade Saturday in Tillman’s Corner.
The parade kicked off at Griggs Elementary School. Hundreds of folks lined up all along Three Notch Road, yelling and cheering as the Theodore High School marching band, floats, antique cars and other organizations passed by, throwing beads, MoonPies and a whole lot more into the crowds.
Kids and parents were seen with big smiles on their faces, filling up bags with things they caught.
There was also a special appearance by Mickey Mouse.
