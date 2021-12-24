MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The holidays are affecting Wave Transit riders and schedules.
Wave Transit buses will run through 6 p.m. today. No buses will run on Christmas day.
Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, all buses will operate until 6 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be no bus service on New Year's Day.
