Home damaged, vehicle destroyed in Sunday afternoon fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A house suffered major damage and an SUV was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Bascombe Street in Mobile around 1:45 p.m. after getting a report of a house engulfed in flames.
When crews arrived, they found that no one was inside the house, and later learned that no one was home when the fire started.
The fire damaged the front of the house and destroyed an SUV parked in the driveway.
It took about 20 minutes to put the fire out. No injuries were reported. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.