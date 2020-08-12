MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A devastating fire leaves a Mobile family homeless.
"I sometimes have to turn my head... Turn my head away to keep from looking at this," said Phayla Powell.
Powell recalls the night her home went up in flames. It was just after midnight July 31st -- when her daughter awoke to the smell of smoke and alerted the family.
"She said Momma, Momma... There's smoke in the house," said Powell.
The family escaped through a front bedroom window, but their home is a total loss.
"If it had not been for my daughter -- because we were all asleep... I don't know what would have happened... But I thank God we got out safely," said a tearful Powell.
It's the house she and her brother Victor grew up in and the only place he has called home.
"And everything is just gone in the blink of an eye -- you go to sleep with security and that's his only safe-haven this has been," said Karen Davis, family friend.
While they were able to salvage a few items -- most of their late mother's photo albums are destroyed.
"She was very big on making sure everything was in photos... Now that everyone has digital cameras no one has photos. And so, the pictures... You know, we don't have the pictures," said Powell.
You may remember Victor from a special FOX 10 Surprise Squad two years ago. He's a Special Olympian and plays on the Mobile Hurricanes Basketball team. He was all smiles when we gave them new jerseys and sportswear on their quest for gold at the Special Olympics.
A lot of people also know Victor from Greer's where he's worked for nearly 30 years. A GoFundme account has been set up to help him with basic needs. Victor tells us he appreciates the help: "Thank you... you're very nice."
But victor doesn't know defeat. He makes three pointers look easy... all the while continuing to smile on and off the court.
"Victor has a smile that is just out of this world. He attracts so many people," said Powell. "We will get through this with God and the people -- the family and friends that we do have we will get through this too... But it's going to be a struggle."
The family does have insurance -- but not enough to cover everything that was lost. Again, there has been a GoFundme set up. Click here if you would like to help.
