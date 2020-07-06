Over the holiday weekend, Mobile Police were called to several homes and vehicles that had been shot into. Investigators have not said if any of the incidents are connected.
Friday, July 3, 10:08 a.m.:
MPD said a couple and their one-year-old child were on Patridge Street when someone in a vehicle behind them started firing. The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. Officer said they found several bullet holes in the car.
Friday, July 3, 10:28 a.m.:
MPD said the victims were driving on Michigan Street at Duval Street when someone in another vehicle stood up through a sunroof and started shooting at them. One victim was grazed by a bullet and treated. Officers identified the gunman as 20-year-old Trenteon King. He was arrested on charges of assault and firing into an occupied vehicle. Police said King had been out on bond for a 2016 murder charge.
Friday, July 3, 2 p.m.:
A woman told police she found a bullet hole in her home on Grove Street.
Saturday, July 4, 12:54 a.m.:
Police were called to a home on Sumner Drive and found two bullet holes in a house, and another bullet hole in a car parked at the home.
Saturday, July 4, 2 a.m.:
A man was driving near Theodore Dawes Road at Highway 90 when he said he cut off another vehicle. The man told police he rolled down his window at a red light to apologize when the other driver started shooting. He was struck by bullet fragments but not seriously injured.
Saturday, July 4, 2:30 p.m.:
Police said a witness saw two men arguing on South Ann Street when one of them fired a rifle at the other. The bullet his a home in the area. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, July 4, 9:48 p.m.:
Officers were called to Farnell Lane after someone said fireworks were fired into their home. Police determined that the house has been hit with celebratory gunfire.
