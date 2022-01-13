MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A hometown hero was honored at the 23rd annual Law Enforcement Prayer Luncheon in Mobile on Thursday.

Bryan Myers, a 29-year veteran of the FBI, was recognized for his work responding to the 9/11 attack and the 2019 shooting at NAS Pensacola. Myers served as an evidence tactician in both cases.

Unfortunately, Myers could not attend the event because he's undergoing cancer treatment.

"We're thankful for his service, and we're going to continue to pray for him and all our police officers. This is a special time for us to pray and ask God's protection for our law enforcement agencies, and also for the general public," said Ed Connick, Chaplain for the Mobile Police Department.